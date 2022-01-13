Roanoke mayor resigns from Virginia Parole Board

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea is resigning from the Virginia Parole Board after eight years of service as Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin prepares to take office.

“As Governor Northam’s administration comes to an end, so will my service with the Virginia Parole Board,” said Lea sent in a statement on Thursday morning.

Lea was appointed by Northam to serve on the board and was also tapped by former Gov. Terry McAuliffe to serve in 2014.

According to the statement, Lea’s last day on the board will be Friday, Jan. 14.

“I offer my thanks to everyone who has supported me throughout my career in Corrections and I look forward to continuing my public service as the twice-elected Mayor of the City of Roanoke, Virginia, a seven-time All-America City. God bless you,” Lea’s statement read.

