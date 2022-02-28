President Joe Biden First Lady Dr. Jill Biden hostinged a celebration to mark Black History Month with Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, the Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, members of the Congressional Black Caucus, State and local elected officials, Civil Rights leaders, and Divine Nine leadership.
WATCH: President Biden and the first lady host a Black History Month celebration
Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.