WATCH: President Biden and the first lady host a Black History Month celebration

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

President Joe Biden arrives with first lady Jill Biden and Cateo Hilton, a student and Junior Mentor of the Life Pieces to Masterpieces program, at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Joe Biden First Lady Dr. Jill Biden hostinged a celebration to mark Black History Month with Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, the Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, members of the Congressional Black Caucus, State and local elected officials, Civil Rights leaders, and Divine Nine leadership.

