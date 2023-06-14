Who is Donald Trump, Republican candidate for president?

Donald Trump will try to do what nobody has done since before the calendar struck 1900.

At the moment, the only person to ever serve two non-consecutive terms as president was Grover Cleveland, who first served as president from 1885 to 1889. After losing a reelection bid, Cleveland ran again four years later and won the right to serve as president from 1893 to 1897.

Now, Trump is hoping to follow in those footsteps, running again for president after serving in the Oval Office from 2017 to 2021. He was defeated by President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

The 77-year-old Trump is still a strong candidate despite that loss and the fact he is going through an assortment of legal battles at the moment.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts in a hush-money scheme to cover up a potential sex scandal in 2016, and also could face indictment in several election-related investigations throughout the country.

The case involving the hush-money scheme is scheduled to go on trial in March.

On June 9, Trump was also charged by federal authorities with 37 counts over an alleged scheme to keep classified government records at his Florida home after leaving the White House.

Before defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, Trump made his fame and fortune as a real estate tycoon and reality TV host.