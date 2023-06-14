Who is Joe Biden, Democratic candidate for president?

President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Joe Biden already broke one record when he was elected the 46th President of the United States in 2020. Now, he simply hopes to break the record again.

When he defeated President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, Biden became the oldest to ever be elected president at age 77. He was actually 78 when he was sworn into the office in January 2021.

Given his age, many assumed Biden would be a one-term president and that the Democratic party would simply want to usher in a younger and fresher candidate for 2024. But that idea has been nixed, with Biden running for reelection. Should he prevail, he would be 82 years old when sworn in for a second term.

Biden figures to easily win the nomination for the Democratic party, so it likely will boil down to his Republican challenger will be in the general election.

It likely will be the last election for Biden, who started serving in Washington, D.C. as a U.S. Senator in 1973 and then was the vice president under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017.