Highland County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find results for Highland County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Virginia Senate District 2 race, the Highland County Sheriff race, the Highland Co. Board of Supervisors At Large race, and the Highland County Commonwealth’s Attorney race.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

Senate of Virginia District 2 - Highland Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Mark D Obenshain(R)
00%
Kathy A Beery(D)
00%
Joshua J Huffman(L)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 6)

Highland Co. Sheriff

Candidate

Votes

%

Ronald Wimer *(I)
00%
David S. Dykes (I)
00%
Robert W. "Bob" Kelly (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 6)

Highland Co. Board of Sup. At Large

Candidate

Votes

%

Harry Sponaugle *(I)
00%
John L. Moyers Jr.*(I)
00%
Christopher Lee McDaniel (I)
00%
Henry A. Budzinski Jr.(I)
00%
Paul S. Trible (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 6)

Highland Co Commonwealth's Attorney

Candidate

Votes

%

Diane U. Montgomery (I)
00%
Megan L. Yelen (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 6)

