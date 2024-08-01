Trump-backed Virginia state Sen. John McGuire defeats US Rep. Bob Good in GOP primary recount

FILE - Virginia state Sen. John McGuire, a candidate in the Republican primary in the state's 5th Congressional District, joins supporters June 18, 2024, in Lynchburg, Va. (AP Photo/Skip Rowland, File)

GOOCHLAND, Va. – Virginia state Sen. John McGuire, a former Navy SEAL who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, on Thursday defeated conservative U.S. Rep. Bob Good in a recount of the Republican primary results in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.

McGuire narrowly defeated Good, one of the most conservative members of Congress and chair of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus.

Election officials previously certified a narrow McGuire win in the June 18 primary, by 374 votes out of nearly 63,000 cast. But with the margin of victory at just six-tenths of a percentage point, Good was entitled to a recount.

Good, who has served in Congress since 2021, was one of eight Republicans who voted to oust fellow GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker in October.

After Good endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the GOP presidential contest, former President Trump called him a backstabber and threw his support to McGuire, a former Navy SEAL.

A three-judge panel oversaw the recount. Chief Judge Claude Worrell II estimated last month that it would cost $96,500, though he said that amount could change.

McGuire will face Democrat Gloria Witt in the November general election. The 5th District tilts conservative.

Olivia Diaz is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.