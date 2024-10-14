Kamala Harris will sit down with Bret Baier for her first Fox News interview

WASHINGTON – Vice President Kamala Harris will be interviewed by Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Wednesday in Pennsylvania as she steps up her travel and conversations with media outlets in the closing stretch of the presidential campaign.

It will be her first sit down with the network, and her first interview with a news outlet outside of her ideological comfort zone since becoming the Democratic nominee.

Harris has previously granted interviews to CNN and CBS' “60 Minutes,” as well as friendly venues including ABC's “The View” and Howard Stern's radio show.

Most of the interviews came within the past two weeks, representing a shift from her decision not to talk more with the media earlier in her campaign.

The Fox News interview is slated to air at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Baier is Fox News' chief political anchor and one of the few prominent people on the network whose identity isn't associated with conservative commentary.

After facing criticism earlier in her candidacy about avoiding interviews, Harris has tried to turn the tables on Republican nominee Donald Trump. On Sunday in Greenville, N.C., Harris criticized him for not releasing his medical records and for refusing a “60 Minutes” interview.

“It makes you wonder: Why does his staff want him to hide away?" she said. "One must question: Are they afraid that people will see that he is too weak and unstable to lead America? Is that what’s going on?”