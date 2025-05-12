Skip to main content
Rain icon
58º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Politics

Deputy attorney general who defended Trump in hush money trial named acting Librarian of Congress

Hillel Italie

Associated Press

Tags: Washington news, Donald Trump, Carla Hayden, Politics, U.S. news, Barack Obama, Todd Blanche
1 / 3
FILE - Todd Blanche, attorney for President-elect Donald Trump, departs court, Jan. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)
FILE - Former President Donald Trump, left, standing with defense attorney Todd Blanche, speaks at the conclusion of proceedings for the day at his trial at Manhattan criminal court, May 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, Pool, File)
FILE - Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden arrives on the red carpet for the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Elton John and Bernie Taupin at DAR Constitution Hall March 20, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

FILE - Todd Blanche, attorney for President-elect Donald Trump, departs court, Jan. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

NEW YORK – Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who represented Donald Trump during his 2024 criminal trial, has been appointed acting Librarian of Congress, the Justice Department said Monday.

Blanche replaces longtime librarian Carla Hayden, whom the White House fired last week amid criticism from some conservatives that she was advancing a “woke” agenda. She was nominated by Democratic President Barack Obama in 2015.

Recommended Videos

Blanche was named the number two Justice Department official after serving as a criminal defense attorney defending Trump against two cases brought by the Justice Department during the Biden administration. Blanche is a former federal prosecutor who was a key figure on Trump’s defense team in his New York hush money trial, which ended in a conviction on 34 felony counts.

___

Associated Press writers Seung Min Kim, Alanna Durkin Richer and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

TOP 10 DEALS