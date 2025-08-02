Authorities investigating ex-Trump prosecutor Jack Smith for alleged illegal political activity

FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President Donald Trump, Aug. 1, 2023, at an office of the Department of Justice in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. – Federal officials have opened an investigation into Jack Smith, the former special counsel who investigated then-candidate Donald Trump before his reelection to a second term.

The Office of Special Counsel, an independent federal agency, on Saturday confirmed the investigation after reporting by other news organizations. Smith was named special counsel to investigate Trump in by then-Attorney General Merrick Garland in November 2022.

Trump and his Republican allies, including Sen. Tom Cotton, have — without offering evidence of wrongdoing— accused Smith of violating the Hatch Act, a federal law that bans certain public officials from engaging in political activity.

Smith prosecuted two federal cases against Republican candidate Trump in the lead-up to the November 2024 presidential election. Smith ultimately dropped the cases — neither one had gone to trial — after Trump was reelected, which would have shielded him from prosecution according to longstanding Justice Department practice. Smith then subsequently resigned as special counsel.

Cotton, R-Ark., on Wednesday asked the Office of Special Counsel to investigate Smith, alleging that his conduct was designed to help then-President Joe Biden and his vice president, Kamala Harris, both Democrats. Biden had dropped his own bid for reelection following his disastrous performance in a campaign debate against Trump and tapped Harris to succeed him on the ticket.

Trump won the election.

The New York Post was first to report on the investigation into Smith.