The Latest: New Polish president endorsed by Trump visits White House

President Donald Trump speaks during an event about the relocation of U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Poland’s new president, Karol Nawrocki, is visiting the White House on Wednesday, looking to strengthen his relationship with President Donald Trump and make the case that the U.S. needs to maintain its strong military presence in his country.

Nawrocki’s first overseas trip since taking office last month comes after Trump involved himself in the elections of a longtime ally by endorsing the former amateur boxer and historian representing the nationalist Law and Justice party. It's a fraught moment for Warsaw — Trump is increasingly frustrated by his inability to get Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to end the three-year war between Poland’s neighbors.

Recommended Videos

A group of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims is expected to hold a press conference outside the Capitol with lawmakers on Wednesday. The House Oversight Committee released some Epstein case files, mostly containing information already publicly known or available. The Justice Department released the files to the House Oversight Committee in response to a subpoena. They contain hundreds of image files of years-old court filings related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Trump cannot use Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan gang members. The ruling over the administration’s use of the 18th-century wartime law came down from a federal appeals court panel Tuesday night, one of the most conservative in the country. The majority opinion said Trump’s allegations about Tren de Aragua do not meet the historical levels of national conflict that Congress intended for the act. The final legal showdown is destined for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Here's the latest:

Mexico demands respect as Trump asserts dominance

Rubio is in Mexico City as President Claudia Sheinbaum was convening a security forum of all 32 Mexican governors, the army, navy, federal prosecutor’s office and security commanders. “Under no circumstance will we accept interventions, interference or any other act from abroad that is detrimental to the integrity, independence and sovereignty of the country,” she said Monday in her State of the Nation address.

Sheinbaum had been talking up a comprehensive security agreement with the State Department that would protect Mexican sovereignty while combatting the flow of fentanyl north and weapons south. Sheinbaum sought to lower expectations Tuesday, saying it would be more like a memorandum of understanding to share intelligence.

“It is a relationship of respect and at the same time collaboration,” Sheinbaum said.

Trump suggested otherwise last month, saying: “Mexico does what we tell them to do.”

Marco Rubio is in Latin America to talk security, sovereignty, tariffs, trade, drugs and migration

All these hot-button issues for the Trump administration and its neighbors will top the secretary of state’s agenda this week on his third trip to Latin America since becoming chief U.S. diplomat.

The trip comes as the Trump administration has dramatically stepped up operations against drug cartels in the Caribbean, including military deployments and what it said was a lethal strike on a suspected drug-carrying vessel.

In talks with leaders in Mexico and Ecuador on Wednesday and Thursday, Rubio will make the case that broader, deeper cooperation with the U.S. is key to improving health, safety and security. But Trump has alienated allies in the region with persistent demands, threats of sweeping tariffs and massive sanctions.

Vance heading to Minnesota to pay his respects to church shooting victims

Vice President JD Vance is heading to Minneapolis on Wednesday to pay his respects to victims of the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting.

Vance and his wife, second lady Usha Vance, also plan a series of private meetings “to convey condolences to the families of those affected by the tragedy,” the vice president’s office said in a statement.

What to know about the law limiting Trump’s use of troops in US cities

Trump’s recent actions have sparked debate over the Posse Comitatus Act, a law from 1878 that prevents military involvement in domestic affairs unless bypassed by Congress or under the Insurrection Act.

The president has tested the law’s limits in the first few months of his second term as he expands the footprint of the U.S. military on domestic soil.

Lawsuits have followed, and a judge ruled Tuesday that the Trump administration violated federal law by sending troops to accompany federal agents on immigration raids this summer in Los Angeles.

Experts say the law’s enforcement has clear limitations and remains largely untested. Trump administration attorneys have argued the law doesn’t apply because the troops were protecting federal officers not enforcing laws.

▶ Read more about what to know about the Posse Comitatus Act

Trump: US military strike on vessel in southern Caribbean targeted Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang, killed 11

Trump says the U.S. has carried out a strike in the southern Caribbean against a drug-carrying vessel that departed from Venezuela that was operated by the Tren de Aragua gang.

The president said 11 were killed in the operation.

“The strike occurred while the terrorists were at sea in International waters transporting illegal narcotics, heading to the United States,” Trump said in a social media posting Tuesday. “No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America.”

US media quickly forced to revisit a thorny question: How should a president’s health be covered?

At President Trump’s news conference Tuesday, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked something that surely baffled those who avoided social media over Labor Day: “How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead?”

Doocy referred to questions about Trump’s health that swirled through social media over the weekend. With a 50-minute appearance, Trump certainly put to rest rumors that he was dead or seriously ill. But for the news media, it quickly renewed questions about whether they were being diligent enough in investigating questions over a president’s health, a year after they dealt with the same issues with his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Trump, who turned 79 in June, is the oldest person to be inaugurated as president. Pictures showing him with bruises on his hands and apparent swelling in his legs circulated online recently, as did clips of misstatements in public. The White House has said Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which means veins in the legs can’t properly carry blood back to the heart, causing it to pool in the lower legs. It’s a fairly common condition for older adults.

▶ Read more about how the press is covering Trump’s health