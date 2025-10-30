Ohio panel unveils proposed US House map that could help Republicans win more seats

FILE - The William McKinley Monument is silhouetted in front of the west side of the Ohio Statehouse, April 15, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Ohio's Republican-led redistricting commission unveiled a proposed U.S. House map Thursday that could give Republicans a chance at winning two more seats in next year's midterm elections, bolstering President Donald Trump's efforts to hold on to a slim congressional majority.

Ohio's redistricting plan comes amid a nationwide battle for partisan advantage ahead of next year's congressional elections. Trump kick-started the fray this summer by urging Republican-led states to reshape their U.S. House districts in an attempt to win more seats. Republican lawmakers in Texas, Missouri and North Carolina already have done so.

Democrats in California have countered with their own redistricting plan being decided by voters in a Tuesday election. And other states, including Republican-led Indiana and Virginia's Democratic-led General Assembly, are convening in special sessions aimed at redistricting.

Unlike those other states, which are voluntarily redrawing districts, Ohio is required by its state constitution to enact new congressional districts before the 2026 elections because the current map was adopted by Republican officials without bipartisan support. Republicans currently hold 10 of Ohio's 15 congressional seats, but some Republicans view the mandatory redistricting as opportunity to expand upon that.

The proposed map appears to increase Republican chances in the districts held by Democratic U.S. Reps. Greg Landsman in Cincinnati and Marcy Kaptur around Toledo, an area that gave Trump a majority in the 2024 presidential election. Kaptur won a 22nd term last fall by about 2,400 votes, or less than 1 percentage point. Landsman was reelected with more than 54% of the vote last year.

Each seat could be pivotal, because Democrats need to gain just three seats nationally in next year's elections to win control of the House from Republicans and impede Trump's agenda. The president's party historically has lost seats in midterm elections.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission faces a Friday deadline to adopt a new map, which would require support from at least two Republicans and two Democrats on the seven-member panel.