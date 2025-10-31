Virginia general election results for Lexington on Nov. 4, 2025

LEXINGTON, Va. – The 2025 General Election will be held on Nov. 4. You can find results for Lexington here.
Here‘s a breakdown of how the city voted in the race for sheriff.
Candidate
Votes
%
Tony McFaddin Jr.*(I)
00%
C. J. "Chris" Norris (I)
00%
F. W. "Fred" Smith Sr.(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
