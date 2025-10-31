Skip to main content
Politics

Virginia general election results for Montgomery County on Nov. 4, 2025

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The 2025 General Election will be held on Nov. 4. You can find results for Montgomery County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the school board race for District C, the mayoral races for Blacksburg and Christiansburg, and the town council races in both towns.

Montgomery County

Montgomery County School Board - Dist C

Candidate

Votes

%

Dana Partin *(I)
00%
Adam Ryan (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5)

Blacksburg Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Michael Sutphin (I)
00%
Peter Macedo (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 11)

Christiansburg Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

D. Michael Barber *(I)
00%
Carl Pauli (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 7)

Blacksburg Town Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Susan Anderson *(I)
00%
Lauren Colliver *(I)
00%
Joel Goodhart (I)
00%
James Harder (I)
00%
Darryl Campbell (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 11)

Christiansburg Town Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Tanya Hockett*(I)
00%
Joshua Bryan(I)
00%
Christine Waltz(I)
00%
Harry Collins Jr.(I)
00%
E.S. "Beth" Umberger(I)
00%
Matthew Hicks(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 7)

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:

