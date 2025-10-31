Virginia general election results for Patrick County on Nov. 4, 2025

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – The 2025 General Election will be held on Nov. 4. You can find results for Patrick County here.
Here‘s a breakdown of how the county voted in the board of supervisors race for the Smith River District.
Candidate
Votes
%
Malcolm Roach (I)
00%
Richard Martin Swink Jr.(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 2)
