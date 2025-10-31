Virginia lieutenant governor general election results on Nov. 4, 2025

Voters are set to make a historic choice for the next lieutenant governor of Virginia.

State Senator Ghazala Hashmi is the Democratic nominee, formerly representing Virginia’s 10th State Senate district, and currently representing the 15th district. John Reid is the Republican nominee; he is formerly the host of the WRVA Morning Show, based in Richmond.

If elected, Hashmi would be the first Muslim elected to statewide office in Virginia. Reid would be the first openly gay man elected to statewide office in the commonwealth.

Early voting began on September 19, and hundreds of thousands of Virginians cast their ballots before Election Day.

Prior to Election Day, 10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman talked one-on-one with each candidate.

Here‘s a breakdown of the results:

