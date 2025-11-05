Skip to main content
Politics

Democrat Abigail Spanberger wins 2025 Virginia gubernatorial election

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Abigail Spanberger has won the 2025 gubernatorial election in Virginia. (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger has been elected as the next governor of Virginia, beating Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.

Spanberger will be the first woman to be elected as governor in the commonwealth.

Early voting began on September 19, and hundreds of thousands of Virginians cast their ballots before Election Day.

Here‘s a breakdown of the results:

Virginia Governor

Candidate

Votes

%

Abigail Spanberger

Abigail Spanberger(D)

1,523,47557%
Winsome Earle-Sears

Winsome Earle-Sears(R)

1,162,38843%
88.7% of Precincts Reporting

(2,248 / 2,533)

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

