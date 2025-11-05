Democrat Abigail Spanberger wins 2025 Virginia gubernatorial election

Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger has been elected as the next governor of Virginia, beating Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.
Spanberger will be the first woman to be elected as governor in the commonwealth.
Early voting began on September 19, and hundreds of thousands of Virginians cast their ballots before Election Day.
Here‘s a breakdown of the results:
Votes
%
Abigail Spanberger(D)
Winsome Earle-Sears(R)
(2,248 / 2,533)
