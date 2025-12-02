Sen. Mark Warner announces reelection bid

FILE - Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill March 20, 2024, in Washington. TikTok's extensive lobbying campaign is the latest tech industry push since the House passed legislation that would ban the popular app if its China-based owner doesn't sell its stake. Warner, a Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman and former tech executive, is supporting the TikTok bill and has long tried to push his colleagues to regulate the industry. "I would hate for us to maintain our perfect zero batting average on tech legislation." (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Warner has announced he will seek reelection to continue serving the Commonwealth.

In an announcement video posted to social media, Warner said his campaign will focus on how the revolution of artificial intelligence is affecting the job market and the affordability crisis in the United States.

As prices soar out of control and Artificial Intelligence transforms our society, we’re in a moment that calls for bold ideas and proven leadership.



Today, I’m officially launching my campaign to continue serving Virginia in the United States Senate: https://t.co/RTBCQkFdEs pic.twitter.com/sEBb68xuHK — Mark Warner HQ (@MarkWarnerVA) December 2, 2025

“If you think we’ve seen massive technological innovations in the last two decades, just wait until you see what’s coming next,” said Warner. “America has never been afraid of the future, and we don’t need to start now. These challenges also present a massive opportunity. Instead of being paralyzed by fear – or worse, making futile attempts to turn back the clock – we can make sure that innovation helps everyone get a fair shot at the American Dream.”

He continued, “That starts by building an economy that rewards work, not just wealth.”

Warner was first elected to the Senate in 2008 and reelected to a third term in November 2020. He also served as governor of Virginia from 2002 to 2006.

Currently, two Republicans have publicly announced campaigns to challenge Warner in November: Kim Farington, a Republican from Northern Virginia, and current State Senator Bryce Reeves.

Farington, who lives in Fairfax Station, has centered her campaign around government efficiency, small businesses and national security.

Reeves has served in the Virginia Senate since 2012.

“I’ll never back down when it comes to protecting Virginia,” Reeves said in a social media post when he first announced his campaign. “From the Army to walking the streets as a cop to the State Senate, I have always put our families first. Now I am running for U.S. Senate to protect our way of life and secure a stronger future.”

Democrat Jason Reynolds entered the 2026 primary race during the summer of 2025, aiming to serve as a “progressive alternative to our incumbent, Senator Mark Warner.” His platform issues include ensuring equal power among government branches, protecting democracy’s guardrails, safeguarding minority and marginalized rights, and expanding access to reproductive healthcare.

The former chair of the Spotsylvania County School Board, Lorita Daniels, has also joined the race on the Democratic side. She is also positioning herself as a more progressive choice to Warner.