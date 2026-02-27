Actor Tessa Thompson, Sen. Adam Schiff and more sound off on Paramount eying Warner Bros. Discovery

LOS ANGELES – With Paramount in a position to take over Warner Bros. Discovery’s studio and streaming business, elected officials and Hollywood figures have strong opinions. Sen. Adam Schiff of California is calling for the potential deal to be subject to the “highest levels of scrutiny” while actor Mark Ruffalo fears it could hurt competition. Many Democrats have come out against the merger.

Here's what some are saying, in their own words:

Recommended Videos

Tessa Thompson

“It’s worrisome. I would lie if I said — as someone that’s making work and producing work — that it isn’t worrisome. But I think the North Star always has to be: Do you have a story to tell? Is it important to tell it?” — the actor, in an interview with The Associated Press.

Sen. Adam Schiff

“What was true for Netflix is still true now for Paramount. The merger of two of Hollywood’s biggest studios must be subject to the highest levels of scrutiny, free from White House political influence, to determine its impact on American jobs, freedom of speech, and the future of one of our nation’s greatest exports.” — the Democratic senator from California, via X.

Mark Ruffalo

“Please let’s circle up all the State AG’s and talk about how this is going to kill completion in the industry and drive down wages, and product quality for consumers. There are lots of agents in Hollywood who can tell you how past mergers and consolidations have hurt their clients and business. There is lots of talent that can tell you the same.” — the actor, via X.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

“A Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. merger is an antitrust disaster threatening higher prices and fewer choices for American families. ... A handful of Trump-aligned billionaires are trying to seize control of what you watch and charge you whatever price they want. With the cloud of corruption looming over Trump’s Department of Justice, it’ll be up to the American people to speak up and state attorneys general to enforce the law.” — the Democratic senator from Massachusetts, in a statement.

Sen. Chris Murphy

“Paramount should enjoy its growing news monopoly while they have it because when Democrats win back power we are going to break up these anti-democratic information conglomerates. All of them.” — the Democratic senator from Connecticut, via X.

Attorney General Rob Bonta

“Paramount/Warner Bros is not a done deal. These two Hollywood titans have not cleared regulatory scrutiny — the California Department of Justice has an open investigation, and we intend to be vigorous in our review.” — the California attorney general, in a statement.

Sen. Cory Booker

“I intend to exercise Congress’ oversight authority and scrutinize this deal just as we did the Netflix transaction. And I will soon be unveiling legislation that would require DOJ & FTC to review all mergers under this Trump Admin and unwind any that are anticompetitive, bad for consumers, or put Americans out of work.” — the Democratic senator from New Jersey, via X.