🗳️Election Day: Have you voted yet? Show us your ‘I Voted’ sticker on Pin It

Election Day has officially arrived, and it’s time to cast your vote in the April 21 special election if you haven’t already!

Whether you voted early or on Election Day, we want to hear from you! Send us your photos through Pin It for a chance to be featured on-air and online.

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Polls will be open until 7 p.m. Click here to find your assigned polling place. For more information on the election, check out our voters’ guide.

All day today, 10 News will be working for you to bring you the latest election news.

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