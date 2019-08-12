Ringo Starr to perform in Roanoke Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. - One of the Beatles is coming to Roanoke. Music legend Ringo Starr and his All-Star band will perform Tuesday at the Berglund Center.

His All-Star band will be made up of Steve Lukather, from ToTo; Colin Haye, from Men at Work; Gregg Rolie, from Santana and Journey; and Hamish Stewart, from Average White Band.

Tuesday’s performance is part of the 30th anniversary tour for Starr's band, which has had a rotating cast over the years. At 78 years old, Starr has made the Rock & Roll hall of Fame twice – as a Beatle and as a solo artist. Between 1970 and 2017, Ringo has released 19 solo studio records. He has acted in over 15 films, received an Academy Award®, and has been nominated as an actor for an Emmy®. Ringo has published four books. His most recent book, "Another Day in the Life" was released in November 2018. In March 2018 Starr was knighted by Prince William, having been selected for the honor by Queen Elizabeth II for knighthood for his music and charity work.

Starr's set will include his original-solo songs as well as the Beatles classics. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $59. Click here to purchase tickets.







