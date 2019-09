Volunteering to make sure no child goes hungry, members of the Roanoke City Police Department rolled up their sleeves to help feed hungry kids.

Officers volunteered at the community solutions center with Feeding America Southwest Virginia, working in the kitchen to prepare meals.

September is Hunger Action Month. These officers immediately jumped in to take action, helping to make a difference for a lot of local kids.



