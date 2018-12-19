Roanoke Rampage Football donates money for holiday party for at-risk youth

ROANOKE - Making the holiday's brighter for dozens of at-risk kids in the area, a $1,000 donation from the Roanoke Rampage Fire and Police Football team made a special party for kids involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters. The donation allowed the organization to host a holiday cookie and hot chocolate party.

Each child in the program received a wrapped gift, as Rampage football players played Santa and handed out the presents Tuesday night.

The Roanoke Rampage team is made up of professional fire, police, EMS and public safety workers throughout Roanoke and the New River Valley.

Their goal is to raise money for local charities like Bigs in Blue as part of Big Brothers Big Sisters.



