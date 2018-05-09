Salem VA Medical Center solar panels saving money

SALEM - The Salem VA Medical Center says it's saved more than half a million dollars using solar panels.

We first told you about these solar panels in 2013, when 6,000 were installed across six acres. It's one of the largest installations in the Roanoke Valley.

A VA spokesperson tells us since installation, 10-percent of the VA's energy comes from the panels, which reduces the impact on the city's electric grid during peak times. It's saved more than $530,000.

Appalachian Power also tells us they met with the Salem VA last fall, to talk about switching the facility to all LED lighting, which will reduce energy usage.

