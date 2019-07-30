Take a sneak-peak at the gorgeous 2019 SML Charity Home Tour's water front properties

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE - If you have ever wanted to go inside one of the gorgeous waterfront properties at Smith Mountain Lake, the Charity Home Tour is your chance. The charity organization just released a sneak-peak of the homes selected for this year’s tour happening Oct.11-13.

Each year, people line up by the hundreds to get a peek inside. Now in its 29th year, they've raised close to $5 million for local charities. Each of the homes will be paired with a charity, and when tickets are purchased-- the proceeds go to that charity.

There is an early bird special going on right now where visitors can buy online for just $25.

The official SML Charity Home Tour Guide is available on line at www.smlcharityhometour.com or at the SML Visitor Center, Ticket Outlets, Tour Homes, and Rest Stops on Tour dates.

The homes selected for this year’s tour are owned by Lisa and Jerry Mallen, Jenua and Marty Nester, Nancy and Howard Borum, Libby and Brad Thompson, Jan and Ken Kellstrom, Peg and Dave Koury and Linda and Ron Breckinridge. A home in the Waverly community also is included on this year’s tour. All homes are accessible by water and by land.

Charities benefiting from this year’s tour include Adult Care Center of Central Virginia, Agape Center, Bedford Pregnancy Center, Helping Hands of Franklin County, Disability Rights and Resource Center, Franklin County Family YMCA, SML Good Neighbors Inc. and Faith Network of Franklin County.

