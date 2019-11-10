Thanksgiving dishes Americans secretly hate

John Moore/Getty Images

A new survey reveals the least popular items at the Thanksgiving table.

The online Harris Poll found 68% of Americans secretly dislike classic Thanksgiving food, yet they eat it anyway out of tradition.

According to the poll:

29% of people dislike canned cranberry sauce

24% dislike green bean casserole

22% eat sweet potatoes or sweet potato casserole even thought they don't like it

21% eat pumpkin pie but don't enjoy it

19% don't even like turkey

The poll also found nearly half of Americans say canned cranberry sauce is "disgusting."