Thanksgiving dishes Americans secretly hate

A new survey reveals the least popular items at the Thanksgiving table.
The online Harris Poll found 68% of Americans secretly dislike classic Thanksgiving food, yet they eat it anyway out of tradition.
According to the poll:
- 29% of people dislike canned cranberry sauce
- 24% dislike green bean casserole
- 22% eat sweet potatoes or sweet potato casserole even thought they don't like it
- 21% eat pumpkin pie but don't enjoy it
- 19% don't even like turkey
The poll also found nearly half of Americans say canned cranberry sauce is "disgusting."