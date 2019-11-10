News

Thanksgiving dishes Americans secretly hate

Breakdown of foods people dislike but eat anyway for sake of tradition

By Alayna Jones - Producer
John Moore/Getty Images

A new survey reveals the least popular items at the Thanksgiving table.

The online Harris Poll found 68% of Americans secretly dislike classic Thanksgiving food, yet they eat it anyway out of tradition. 

According to the poll:

  • 29% of people dislike canned cranberry sauce
  • 24% dislike green bean casserole
  • 22% eat sweet potatoes or sweet potato casserole even thought they don't like it 
  • 21% eat pumpkin pie but don't enjoy it 
  • 19% don't even like turkey

The poll also found nearly half of Americans say canned cranberry sauce is "disgusting." 