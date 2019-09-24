Tiniest VT ice hockey fan will make your heart melt

BLACKSBURG - The Virginia Tech ice hockey team may just have the cutest fan you've ever seen. In a video taken before the VT vs Radford University game, the team of suited-up players can be seen giving fist bumps to a very excited little girl.

Sawyer Mullen is the daughter of coach Joey Mullen and his wife Ashley Mullen.

Seen dressed in Hokie gear from head to toe, she excitedly is reaching out to each player to give a fist bump as they head out on the ice. Ashley said in a social media post that Sawyer is in love with the whole team. It's clear to see in the video that the feeling is mutual.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.