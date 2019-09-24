Tiniest VT ice hockey fan will make your heart melt

BLACKSBURG - The Virginia Tech ice hockey team may just have the cutest fan you've ever seen. In a video taken before the VT vs Radford University game, the team of suited-up players can be seen giving fist bumps to a very excited little girl.
Sawyer Mullen is the daughter of coach Joey Mullen and his wife Ashley Mullen.
@LivetheDreamWHL https://t.co/jK8OlMMoCw — Ashley Mullen (@ashee4410) September 22, 2019
Seen dressed in Hokie gear from head to toe, she excitedly is reaching out to each player to give a fist bump as they head out on the ice. Ashley said in a social media post that Sawyer is in love with the whole team. It's clear to see in the video that the feeling is mutual.
