Trial of woman accused of toddler murder moves forward in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY - The trial of a Franklin County woman charged with murdering a toddler is moving forward after more than two years of lengthy legal battles.

Hope Perdue,31, appeared in court Friday for a motions hearing.

She is accused of killing 3-year-old Callen Mullins while caring for the boy at her home in 2015.

Lawyers are still arguing whether photographic evidence and testimony from one of Perdue's children will be allowed during the trial.

The child's age will determine if they will testify in person or by video.

The commonwealth didn't want to discuss those logistics, Friday. Despite the defense's arguments, the commonwealth argued the date set to discuss that matter was set for the next motions hearing on March 9.

"They would object to it now, but one, I would say it's a little too late,” said defense attorney David Furrow. “Two, how are they going to change the girls age? She is going to be 15 in March. Why can't they get it done today? I just don't understand. She's not going to get any younger.”

That matter will be heard on March 9. Lawyers agreed to discuss after the hearing Friday which photographic evidence would be admissible in court.



The 10-day-trial is set to begin March 19.



