'Virginia is for Donors', Junior League hosts statewide blood drive

ROANOKE - This year all of the Junior Leagues in Virginia are hosting Blood Drives within 10 days of each other - it is a statewide effort in partnership with the American Red Cross.

The Junior League of Roanoke Valley Community Blood Drive chair Sarah Johnson talked about the upcoming event.

Because of the statewide partnership, the theme of the blood drive is "Virginia is for Donors".

One blood donation can save three lives and every two seconds someone in the US is in need of blood; an estimated 38% of the population is eligible to donate blood, but only about 10% actually donates - it is so important that if you can donate, that you do.

You can donate Saturday, March 30th, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. John's Episcopal Church - 1 Mountain Ave SW Roanoke, VA

Please visit this link to book a donation time and help save up to three lives:

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time

(Once you open the link type 24016 and select March 30th)

