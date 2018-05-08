10-year-old, 11-year-old Virginia girls charged with conspiring to kill classmate

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Police have charged two girls who, they said, sent text messages back and forth about killing a fellow student.

On April 25 at 2:59 p.m., officers responded to a school in Prince William County to investigate threats made by two students toward another student. The threats had initially been reported to the school by a concerned parent.

The investigation revealed that two students, an 11-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl, sent text messages to each other, in which they conspired to kill a fellow classmate, an 11-year-old girl, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The girls allegedly used cryptic language when communicating with one another and encouraged each other to delete the messages regarding the threat after reading them.

The threat to harm the girl was not carried out by the two girls.

The two girls were each charged on May 3 with one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

