Virginia community remembers woman after deadly crash involving a horse-drawn buggy

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. – A community in Buckingham County is in mourning for a 31-year-old woman who died following a crash involving a horse-drawn buggy.

John and Sylvia Yoder and their four children were traveling in a horse-drawn buggy, Friday afternoon.

John Yoder was thrown from the buggy when it was struck by the Silverado pickup driven by 67-year-old George M. Lee.

Virginia State Police say four children, two boys and two girls ranging in age from 2 years to 10 years old, were taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Sylvia Yoder was taken to UVA Medical Center as well where she died Saturday morning.

“They’re real good people. All of them are just upstanding," said Raymond Allan, a neighbor.

“We just need to slow down and pay attention. Slow down and look around. See what’s around you,” said Jason Wharam, Dillwyn fire first responder.

One of the horses in the buggy had to be put down on scene, and the other was taken to the vet.