New Virginia State Police website aims to find more diverse recruits

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia State Police has launched a new website with the goal of attracting more diverse recruits.

The agency is aiming to talk to 2,300 people in and out of the Commonwealth.

Officials say this new recruitment website is the first of its kind in the department, highlighting the Virginia State Police mission, culture, academy life and extensive career opportunities.

There’s also a behind the scenes look at life as a trooper, the steps to becoming a trooper, training and more.

To learn more, visit the website here.