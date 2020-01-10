44ºF

Virginia

Police searching for missing 13-year-old Virginia boy

Javon Harrison was last seen on Thursday

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Missing, Chesterfield County
Javon Harrison was last seen on Jan. 9, 2020 in Chesterfield County, Virginia. (Chesterfield County Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are asking for help searching for a missing 13-year-old boy in Chesterfield County.

Javon Harrison was last seen by his family on Thursday at their home on Deerwater Court.

Javon is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

