22ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

22ºF

Virginia

Buses head to Richmond from across Virginia as Lobby Day gets underway

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lobby Day, Virginia, Southwest Virginia, Second Amendment
The Virginia state Capitol building is surrounded by fencing, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in Richmond, Va., in preparation for Monday's rally by gun rights advocates. Gun-rights groups are asking a judge to block the Virginia governor's ban on firearms at a massive pro-gun rally scheduled for next week. Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday, Jan. 15, announced a state of emergency and banned all weapons from the rally at the Capitol. (Dean Hoffmeyer/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
The Virginia state Capitol building is surrounded by fencing, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in Richmond, Va., in preparation for Monday's rally by gun rights advocates. Gun-rights groups are asking a judge to block the Virginia governor's ban on firearms at a massive pro-gun rally scheduled for next week. Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday, Jan. 15, announced a state of emergency and banned all weapons from the rally at the Capitol. (Dean Hoffmeyer/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. – On Monday, the Virginia Citizens Defense League is holding what it says is the most important Lobby Day it’s ever had.

The group chartered about 50 buses so people could get to Richmond from all over the Commonwealth.

Some of the pick-up spots include Pulaski County, Rocky Mount, southside and Roanoke.

10 News reporter Megan Woods spoke to people heading to the capital from Roanoke who came from as far as Wytheville and North Carolina to ensure they didn’t miss their chance to have their voices heard.

Three busloads of people left the Roanoke Park and Ride around 4:45 a.m. and don’t plan on returning until Monday evening.

The people who spoke with 10 News this morning say just seeing how many people showed up so early in the morning is a statement in itself.

“First of all, I’m not alone. There are a lot of patriots out there and these citizens of this state don’t agree with what’s going and I think that’s important to realize it’s all about the citizens of the state,” said one Lobby Day goer.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.