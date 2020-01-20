Buses head to Richmond from across Virginia as Lobby Day gets underway

RICHMOND, Va. – On Monday, the Virginia Citizens Defense League is holding what it says is the most important Lobby Day it’s ever had.

The group chartered about 50 buses so people could get to Richmond from all over the Commonwealth.

Some of the pick-up spots include Pulaski County, Rocky Mount, southside and Roanoke.

10 News reporter Megan Woods spoke to people heading to the capital from Roanoke who came from as far as Wytheville and North Carolina to ensure they didn’t miss their chance to have their voices heard.

Three busloads of people left the Roanoke Park and Ride around 4:45 a.m. and don’t plan on returning until Monday evening.

The people who spoke with 10 News this morning say just seeing how many people showed up so early in the morning is a statement in itself.

“First of all, I’m not alone. There are a lot of patriots out there and these citizens of this state don’t agree with what’s going and I think that’s important to realize it’s all about the citizens of the state,” said one Lobby Day goer.