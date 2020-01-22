Judge describes white supremacist said to be headed to Richmond’s pro-gun rally as “very dangerous”

RICHMOND, Va. – A federal judge in Maryland has ruled that a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist who’s linked to a violent white supremacist group will remain in custody. U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Sullivan said Wednesday that Patrik Mathews is a “very dangerous person” who “espouses very dangerous beliefs.”

Sullivan ordered Mathews detained pending a Jan. 30 preliminary hearing.

Mathews and two other men were arrested last Thursday on federal felony charges in Maryland and Delaware.

Authorities said they were believed to be headed to a pro-gun rally in Virginia’s capital. Monday’s event in Richmond had ended peacefully.