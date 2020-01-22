39ºF

Judge describes white supremacist said to be headed to Richmond’s pro-gun rally as “very dangerous”

He will remain in custody facing federal charges

This undated photo provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police shows Patrik Mathews. FBI agents on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, arrested the former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men who are linked to a violent white supremacist group and were believed to be heading to a pro-gun rally next week in Virginia’s capital. The three men are members of The Base and were arrested on federal charges in a criminal complaint unsealed in Maryland, according to a Justice Department news release.
RICHMOND, Va. – A federal judge in Maryland has ruled that a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist who’s linked to a violent white supremacist group will remain in custody. U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Sullivan said Wednesday that Patrik Mathews is a “very dangerous person” who “espouses very dangerous beliefs.”

Sullivan ordered Mathews detained pending a Jan. 30 preliminary hearing.

Mathews and two other men were arrested last Thursday on federal felony charges in Maryland and Delaware.

Authorities said they were believed to be headed to a pro-gun rally in Virginia’s capital. Monday’s event in Richmond had ended peacefully.

