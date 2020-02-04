Virginia House passes bill capping insulin insurance co-pays at $30

RICHMOND, Va. – Those living with diabetes may soon be able to pay less for needed insulin if a Virginia bill become a law.

On Monday, House Bill 66, which would limit the insurance copay for insulin at $30 for a 30-day supply, passed in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Delegate Lee Carter, who represents District 50, is the bill’s chief patron. He represents part of Prince William County, as well as all of the city of Manassas.

JDRF Greater Blue Ridge is one of the organizations that that voiced its support for the bill, posting to Facebook after the bill’s passage in the House.

Breaking News: HB66 has PASSED THE HOUSE! If approved by the Senate and signed by the Governor, this bill will cap... Posted by JDRF Greater Blue Ridge on Monday, February 3, 2020

Before the bill would become a law, it would need to be passed by the Virginia Senate and signed by Gov. Ralph Northam.