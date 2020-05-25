20 hikers rescued from flooding in Southwest Virginia

FORT BLACKMORE, Va. – A fire official says emergency crews on Monday rescued 20 hikers who had been trapped on a popular southwest Virginia trail after heavy rains caused flash flooding.

Duffield Fire Chief Roger Carter told WCYB all of the hikers were rescued on trails around the Devil’s Bathtub recreational area in Scott County before 10 a.m. Monday.

Emergency crews from multiple departments, including swift-water rescue teams, responded Sunday evening after calls came in reporting the hikers were trapped. Carter says only minor injuries, such as mild hypothermia, were reported.