Richmond’s Capitol Square to remain closed indefinitely

RICHMOND, Va. – On the same day that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency, Virginia’s capital city, Richmond, has closed Capitol Square.

The Department of General Services, in collaboration with the Capitol Police, will keep Capitol Square closed to the public until further notice.

DGS first closed Capitol Square Saturday, following civil unrest on May 29 that resulted in damage to multiple surrounding buildings and structures.

Protests continued on May 30, which resulted in injury to two Capitol Police officers, as well as additional vandalism to state property.

“We have a responsibility as stewards of the historic Capitol Square grounds to protect them from depredations and injury,” said Joe Damico, DGS Director. “Until we can be assured that these buildings and grounds, as well as the people who visit or work among them, can be secure from outside threats, it is prudent to keep Capitol Square closed to the public.”

Typically, Capitol Square is closed from daily from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.

DGS and Capitol Police will monitor activity near Capitol Square to determine when it is appropriate to reopen to the public.