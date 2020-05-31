Gov. Northam declares state of emergency for Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on Sunday afternoon amid protests throughout the state in response to George Floyd’s death while in custody in Minneapolis.

The declaration authorizes assistance to localities as they respond to “escalating violence” in their communities.

A state of emergency allows the state to mobilize resources, include the Virginia National Guard. It also allocates $350,000 for state and local governments and state response and recovery operations authorized and coordinated through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The order extends a curfew in Richmond between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Sunday through Wednesday, June 3.

The order is in effect until June 29 or otherwise amended or rescinded.

You can read the full Executive Order here.