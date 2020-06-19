Virginia sees new coronavirus cases, now reporting more than 56K statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 56,238 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of June 18.

Thursday’s total of 56,238 marks an increase from Wednesday’s total of 55,775, Tuesday’s total of 55,331, Monday’s total of 54,886, Sunday’s total of 54,506, Saturday’s total of 53,869 and Friday’s total of 53,211.

Here’s a breakdown of the 463 new coronavirus cases:

59 new cases in Chesterfield County

56 new cases in Fairfax County

41 new cases in Loudoun County

30 new cases in Prince William County

23 new cases in Richmond City

17 new cases in Manassas City

13 new cases in Chesapeake, Brunswick County and Virginia Beach

11 new cases in Alexandria City and Stafford County

10 new cases in Henrico County, Arlington County and Buckingham County

9 new cases in Albemarle County

8 new cases in Shenandoah County

7 new cases in Augusta County and Portsmouth

6 new cases in Norfolk, Harrisonburg and Nottoway County

5 new cases in Rockingham county

4 new cases in Spotsylvania County and Frederick County

3 new cases in Newport News, Galax, Pittsylvania County, Fredericksburg, Manassas Park, Charlottesville, Hampton, Caroline County, Winchester, Clarke County, Patrick County, Lynchburg, Page County and Waynesboro

2 new cases in Petersburg, Hanover County, Danville, Prince Edward County, Henry County, King George County, Gloucester County, Northampton County, Colonial Heights, Smyth County, Mecklenburg County and Greene County

1 new case in Greensville County, Orange County, Carroll County, Fauquier County, Suffolk, Sussex County, James City County, Emporia, Dinwiddie County, Warren County, Prince George County, Essex County, New Kent County, Hopewell, Roanoke County, Amelia County, Louisa County, Powhatan County, Staunton, Grayson County, Pulaski County and Richmond County

As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 555,462 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.