Virginians report receiving random seed packets that may have come from China

ROANOKE, Va. – Have you received random seeds in the mail? Do not plant them!

That’s the warning the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services issued on Friday.

The department said Virginians have reported receiving unexpected seed packets that appear to have originated from China.

The types of seeds in the packages are unknown and VDACS warns the plants could be an invasive plant species.

Those who have received the packets said they may have Chinese writing on them.

Anyone who has received this type of package is asked to contact the Office of Plant Industry Services (OPIS) at 804-786-3515 or send an email to ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov.