Authorities asking for help finding missing elderly Southwest Virginia couple

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. – Have you seen Charles and Ruby Wilmer?

On Wednesday, they were going from the Slate Creek part of Buchanan County to a 3 p.m. doctor’s appointment in Princeton, West Virginia, but never arrived.

At 2:20 p.m., they talked with a Bluefield, Virginia, police officer and told him they were lost, so he gave them directions.

The two were last seen in a green 1996 Ford Ranger with Virginia tags YST-5535.

Anyone with information about where the Wilmers may be is asked to call the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office at 276-935-2313.