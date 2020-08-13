81ºF

Virginia

Richmond man arrested for riot damages in city and on VCU campus

The crimes were committed during the riots in July

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: Richmond, Crime
Mugshot of Lucas Couturier placed over released surveillance video images from overnight riots on July 26 and 27
Mugshot of Lucas Couturier placed over released surveillance video images from overnight riots on July 26 and 27 (VCU Police/Richmond Police Department)

RICHMOND, Va. – After nearly a month, authorities in Richmond arrested another person in connection with rioting in the city.

On Wednesday, Richmond police arrested Lucas Couturier, 20, of Richmond, for two crimes committed during the July 25 riot.

Police charged him with arson and conspiracy to commit a riot.

That’s not all Couturier was arrested for.

VCU Police charged him with two counts of destruction on property and two counts of inciting a riot in connection with what police called, “extensive property damage and rioting” on July 26 and 27.

Campus police said that Couturier has no affiliation with the university.

ARREST MADE IN PROPERTY DAMAGE CASE: On Aug. 12, 2020, VCU Police detectives charged Lucas B. Couturier, 20, of...

Posted by VCU Police Department on Thursday, August 13, 2020

