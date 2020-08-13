Richmond man arrested for riot damages in city and on VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. – After nearly a month, authorities in Richmond arrested another person in connection with rioting in the city.

On Wednesday, Richmond police arrested Lucas Couturier, 20, of Richmond, for two crimes committed during the July 25 riot.

Police charged him with arson and conspiracy to commit a riot.

That’s not all Couturier was arrested for.

VCU Police charged him with two counts of destruction on property and two counts of inciting a riot in connection with what police called, “extensive property damage and rioting” on July 26 and 27.

Campus police said that Couturier has no affiliation with the university.