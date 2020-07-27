73ºF

Virginia

Police: Richmond riots instigated by white supremacists disguised as Black Lives Matter

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Crews lift the statue Confederate General J.E.B. Stuart off its pedestal as the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, left, looms in the background on Monument Avenue, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The statue is one of several that will be removed by the city as part of the Black Lives Matter reaction. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
RICHMOND, Va. – Riots in downtown Richmond over the weekend were instigated by white supremacists under the guise of Black Lives Matter, according to law enforcement officials.

Protesters tore down police tape and pushed forward toward Richmond police headquarters, where they set a city dump truck on fire.

Police declared the event an “unlawful assembly” and ordered people to leave, later deploying tear gas.

Six people were arrested. The mayor of Richmond thanked the Black Lives Matter protesters he said tried to stop the white supremacists from spearheading the violence.

“Their mission is simple, not the Richmond we know,” said Mayor Levar Stoney.

Besides the police department, damage also occurred in and around the VCU campus.

