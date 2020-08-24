Virginia zoo welcomes first pygmy hippo born in state

MOSELEY, Va. – The Metro Richmond Zoo is introducing the first pygmy hippo calf born in Virginia to the world!

Zoo officials announced on Saturday that the female pygmy hippo, who has not been named yet, was born on July 26 to parents Iris and Corwin.

The pygmy hippo is a rare and endangered species native to West Africa with only 3,000 left in the wild.

After two days, the calf weighed 14.5 pounds, while a full-grown pygmy hippo can weigh up to 600 pounds.

The baby hippo loves playing in the water and is slowly swimming in deeper water levels each day, the zoo says.

If you want to see this adorable baby pygmy in person, guests are able to see it and its mom every day at the zoo through viewing windows where the playing area is.