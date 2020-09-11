Front glass shattered as Republican Party of Virginia’s headquarters vandalized

RICHMOND, Va. – The Republican Party of Virginia’s headquarters was vandalized overnight in Richmond, according to the organization.

“Under cover of darkness on Thursday night, the violent wave of crime that has infected Richmond for months struck again with a violent, cowardly, and unprovoked attack on the state headquarters of the Republican Party of Virginia," said RPV Chairman Rich Anderson.

RPV is calling for Gov. Ralph Northam, as well as Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, to take action against this incident.

There is no information about the suspects involved available yet.

Below is the full statement from Anderson: