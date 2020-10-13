Lt. Gov. Fairfax calls to extend voter registration amid Virginia outages

On the final day to register to vote, Virginians currently cannot do so online due to a network outage.
Because of this, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is calling for the voter registration deadline to be extended.
I am officially calling for Virginia’s Registration Deadline to be extended beyond today due to the service outages impacting voters’ ability to register statewide.— Justin Fairfax (@LGJustinFairfax) October 13, 2020
We will work with the Administration to resolve this issue and ensure all voters have access to #Vote. https://t.co/PKt3vKoOnu
The Virginia Department of Elections is far from the only state service impacted by this outage.
These agencies are also affected:
- Department of Health
- Department of Motor Vehicles
- Virginia Employment Commission
- Virginia Tax Department