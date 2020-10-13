Lt. Gov. Fairfax calls to extend voter registration amid Virginia outages

On the final day to register to vote, Virginians currently cannot do so online due to a network outage.

Because of this, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is calling for the voter registration deadline to be extended.

I am officially calling for Virginia’s Registration Deadline to be extended beyond today due to the service outages impacting voters’ ability to register statewide.



We will work with the Administration to resolve this issue and ensure all voters have access to #Vote. https://t.co/PKt3vKoOnu — Justin Fairfax (@LGJustinFairfax) October 13, 2020

The Virginia Department of Elections is far from the only state service impacted by this outage.

These agencies are also affected: