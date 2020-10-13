67ºF

Lt. Gov. Fairfax calls to extend voter registration amid Virginia outages

Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote

On the final day to register to vote, Virginians currently cannot do so online due to a network outage.

Because of this, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is calling for the voter registration deadline to be extended.

The Virginia Department of Elections is far from the only state service impacted by this outage.

These agencies are also affected:

  • Department of Health
  • Department of Motor Vehicles
  • Virginia Employment Commission
  • Virginia Tax Department

