Virginia’s 7 requirements for churches as new coronavirus restrictions start

Gov. Ralph Northam announced some new COVID-19 restrictions as cases begin to rise in Virginia on Friday limiting gatherings to just 25 people.

For those worried about attending church this week, there are seven requirements set in place for in-person religious services.

According to most recent Virginia’s Phase Three Executive Order, people may attend church services of more than 25 people with the following requirements:

Those in attendance must be at least six feet apart when seated and must practice proper physical distancing at all times. However, family members can be seated together.

Churches must mark seating and common areas where attendees can congregate in six-foot increments to follow physical distancing guidelines between those who aren’t family members.

Items that are used to distribute food or beverages must be disposable, used only once and discarded after.

Routine cleaning and disinfection of high-contact surfaces must be done before and after any religious service.

Church workers need to post signage at the entrance that states that those with a fever or any symptoms of COVID-19 can’t participate during in-person religious service.

Cloth face coverings must be work during religious services.

The document states that if churches can’t comply with these requirements, they can’t be held in person.

