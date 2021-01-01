Partly Cloudy icon
71º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Virginia

Virginia Delegate Lee Carter launches gubernatorial bid

He’s been a delegate since 2018

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
Governor
,
Lee Carter
,
Decision 2021
Del. Lee Carter announced on Jan. 1, 2021, that he's running for governor of Virginia.
Del. Lee Carter announced on Jan. 1, 2021, that he's running for governor of Virginia. (Lee Carter)

A new year and a new hat in the ring to be Virginia’s next governor.

Lee Carter, a Democratic Virginia delegate who represents part of Prince William County and the city of Manassas, is now looking to be Virginia’s next governor.

Carter, who served in the Marine Corps, was elected in 2017 to represent Virginia’s 50th District in the House of Delegates.

He’ll join a crowded Democratic field that includes Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy and State Sen. Jennifer McClellan.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: