Virginia Delegate Lee Carter launches gubernatorial bid

Del. Lee Carter announced on Jan. 1, 2021, that he's running for governor of Virginia.

A new year and a new hat in the ring to be Virginia’s next governor.

Lee Carter, a Democratic Virginia delegate who represents part of Prince William County and the city of Manassas, is now looking to be Virginia’s next governor.

It's no secret that Virginia is divided, but it's not red vs. blue. It's the haves and the have-nots.



One side has the lawyers and the lobbyists, but Virginia needs a governor that'll fight for the rest of us.



I'm announcing my candidacy for Governor today. pic.twitter.com/DTRpVrk5KS — Lee J. Carter (@carterforva) January 1, 2021

Carter, who served in the Marine Corps, was elected in 2017 to represent Virginia’s 50th District in the House of Delegates.

He’ll join a crowded Democratic field that includes Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy and State Sen. Jennifer McClellan.