STAUNTON, Va. – A 90-year-old Virginia man is dead after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a highway, authorities said.

State police said the accident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 16) on Jefferson Highway in Staunton.

Howard A. Tillou died after being taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center, police said.

It’s unclear why Tillou was in the road. The accident happened near an assisted living facility.