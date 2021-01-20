44ºF

Virginia

Virginia lawmakers, officials congratulate President Joe Biden on Inauguration Day

Sen. Tim Kaine said he hopes this presidency restores ‘compassion and competence to the White House’

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: Joe Biden, Tim Kaine, Mark Warner, Ralph Northam
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, as their children Ashley and Hunter watch.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, as their children Ashley and Hunter watch.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris became the first female, African-American and Asian-American vice president on Wednesday,

Virginia lawmakers and officials, some of who were present at the ceremony, took to social media to congratulate Biden being sworn into his presidency.

Candidate for Virginia governor, Terry McAuliffe, also extended his congratulations via Twitter:

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: