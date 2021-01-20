Virginia lawmakers, officials congratulate President Joe Biden on Inauguration Day

Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris became the first female, African-American and Asian-American vice president on Wednesday,
Virginia lawmakers and officials, some of who were present at the ceremony, took to social media to congratulate Biden being sworn into his presidency.
On this historic #InaugurationDay, we celebrate the resilience of American democracy and embark on a new chapter of opportunity. I look forward to working with @PresElectBiden and @VP Kamala Harris to move our country and our Commonwealth forward.— Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 20, 2021
Today, we begin a new chapter as President Biden and Vice President Harris restore compassion and competence to the White House.— Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 20, 2021
Our new Administration is committed to healing our country, and I’m thrilled to work with them to deliver the meaningful relief Americans deserve. pic.twitter.com/RkoGGc1Mxv
Today, our nation sends a message of hope across the world.— Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 20, 2021
Today we build back better and heal our country.
Today is @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris’ moment.#InaugurationDay
Welcome, President Biden and Vice President Harris! pic.twitter.com/xKDQZsHpi1— Rep. Donald McEachin (@RepMcEachin) January 20, 2021
Herstory.— Rep. Jennifer Wexton (@RepWexton) January 20, 2021
Today across America, young women and girls saw someone who looks like them taking the oath of office for Vice President for the first time ever.@KamalaHarris may be the first—but thanks to her trailblazing efforts, she will not be the last.pic.twitter.com/Mf6qs1etzq
This is democracy’s day. pic.twitter.com/wW8URniVn7— Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) January 20, 2021
Candidate for Virginia governor, Terry McAuliffe, also extended his congratulations via Twitter:
Hope is in the air. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. pic.twitter.com/pnxKg3LgGb— Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) January 20, 2021